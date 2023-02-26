Home Sports Starfield Showcase, are we really there? Reliable sources speak of an imminent announcement
But then, are we here or not? Rumors have been chasing each other for weeks regarding the awaited Bethesda showcase which should shed light on the Starfield release date, but it’s already been a month since the Xbox Developer Direct and parts of Redmond and Rockville are still silent. Something, however, may have started to move…

Andy Robinson, head and editor of VGC, who has already distinguished himself several times for the authority of his statements, thought of it in the first place to spread optimism. Late yesterday evening the journalist wrote on Twitter: “I hear the announcement of the Starfield showcase is imminent”. To echo his indiscretion, the editor of Windows Central Jez Corden thought about it, who in the last episode of the podcast The Xbox Two, which leads together with Rand to Thor 19, gave strength to Robinson’s words stating that according to its sources the Starfield showcase could be announced next week.

Two voices, albeit authoritative, they certainly don’t confirm, so however plausible we advise you to take both statements with a grain of salt. In any case, the time is ripe, considering that it was Microsoft and Bethesda themselves who promised us a Starfield showcase after the Xbox Developer Direct airing in January, and that we are in the middle of the game’s official launch window. which we remember being placed in the first half of 2023. Recently, the PC digital store GOG.com indicated June 29, 2023 as the day of publication of Starfield, only to cancel everything and leave us in doubt.

Recall that another leaker, a certain Odahfield, had instead set the event during this week. His prediction clearly turned out to be wrong, but it’s possible that Microsoft has decided to wait a little longer so as not to overlap with the PlayStation State of Play, which aired on Thursday.

Source: Reddit

