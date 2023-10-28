Start list for the men’s RTL in Sölden

After the women on Saturday, the men also opened the new World Cup season with a giant slalom on Sunday on the Rettenbachferner above Sölden. The big hunted is the Swiss Marco Odermatt, who began his triumphant march to the overall World Cup last season with a victory in Sölden.

The first round can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 10 a.m. Broadcast starts at 9:25 a.m.

The decision will also follow live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 1 p.m. Broadcast starts at 12:30 p.m.

Startliste in sport.ORF.at/skialpin

