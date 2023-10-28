Home » Start list for the men’s RTL in Sölden
Start list for the men’s RTL in Sölden

After the women on Saturday, the men also opened the new World Cup season with a giant slalom on Sunday on the Rettenbachferner above Sölden. The big hunted is the Swiss Marco Odermatt, who began his triumphant march to the overall World Cup last season with a victory in Sölden.

The first round can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 10 a.m. Broadcast starts at 9:25 a.m.

The decision will also follow live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 1 p.m. Broadcast starts at 12:30 p.m.

Startliste in sport.ORF.at/skialpin

