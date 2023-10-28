Fire in Ebelsberg: Fire brigade rescued 2 cats from a smoke-filled apartment

Fire broke out in an apartment near the local train station. The smoke detector triggered an alarm, whereupon neighbors called the emergency services. The Linz professional fire department and the Pichling and Ebelsberg volunteer fire departments responded. They gained access to the affected apartment via the balcony. The fire, which was confined to the stove, was quickly extinguished.

The residents were not at home at the time of the fire, but two cats were. The frightened four-legged friends were rescued from the smoke-filled apartment. The Ebelsberg fire department announced on Saturday afternoon that animal rescue took over further care. The operation was over after around an hour.

