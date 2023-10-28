Home » Fire in Ebelsberg: Fire brigade rescued 2 cats from a smoke-filled apartment
News

Fire in Ebelsberg: Fire brigade rescued 2 cats from a smoke-filled apartment

by admin
Fire in Ebelsberg: Fire brigade rescued 2 cats from a smoke-filled apartment

Fire broke out in an apartment near the local train station. The smoke detector triggered an alarm, whereupon neighbors called the emergency services. The Linz professional fire department and the Pichling and Ebelsberg volunteer fire departments responded. They gained access to the affected apartment via the balcony. The fire, which was confined to the stove, was quickly extinguished.

The residents were not at home at the time of the fire, but two cats were. The frightened four-legged friends were rescued from the smoke-filled apartment. The Ebelsberg fire department announced on Saturday afternoon that animal rescue took over further care. The operation was over after around an hour.

This card is disabled

Please enable the Functional and Data Processing in Third Countries category in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  Viaduct beam "eaten" by salt: on Thursday in Pontet the replacement begins

You may also like

Newspaper: Saudi pressure on the UAE and Bahrain...

War in Ukraine: Executions, Battles, and Evacuations as...

They denounce a possible plot in the “capture”...

Hundreds demonstrate against the “lateral thinker” rally in...

1445 ” ” |

24 Cuban Migrants Discovered in Mexican Motel

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, October 25,...

After billions in losses: Goldman Sachs insider shoots...

You drink a lot of coffee? Then you...

Lasso and Petro will meet in Bogotá to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy