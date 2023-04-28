State-Mafia negotiation, ex Ros and Dell’Utri investigators acquitted. Prescribed the charge for the boss Bagarella

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The acquittal of the three former investigators of Ros, Mori, Subranni and De Donno was confirmed by the Cassation judges. The judges overturned the appeal ruling without…

Confirmed by the judges of Cassation the acquittal for the three former investigators of Ros, Mori, Subranni and De Donno. The judges canceled the appeal sentence without referral with the formula for not having committed the crime in the proceeding on the alleged state-mafia negotiation. Final acquittal also for the former parliamentarian Dell’Utri.

Justice, from wiretapping to the fear of signing: the knots to untie

Prescribed the charge for the boss Bagarella

The judges of the sixth section of the Cassation declared the prescription for the boss of Cosa Nostra, Leoluca Bagarella, sentenced by the judges of the Appeal of Palermo to 27 years and for the doctor Antonino Cinà, believed to be close to Totò Riina, to whom in second instance inflicted 12 years of imprisonment in the context of the proceeding on the alleged state-mafia negotiation. The judges have in fact reclassified the crimes of violence and threat to a political body of the State in the form of the attempt. With the redevelopment, the case became statute barred.

The statements of the acquitted

“We had to wait 20 years for the truth.” Ros carabinieri officer Giuseppe De Donno, acquitted in Cassation with generals Mario Mori and Antonio Subranni in the trial on the alleged negotiation between the state and the mafia “for not having committed the crime,” says this to beraking latest news.

Mori: “I’ve always been convinced of my innocence”

«I am partially satisfied considering that for 20 years they kept me on trial. I was convinced that I hadn’t done anything, I know my job, I know that if I had made a mistake I would have noticed it». This was stated by the ex Ros general, Mario Mori, commenting on the decision of the Cassation.

Read the full article

on The Messenger