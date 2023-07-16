Home » Steph Curry unreal even in golf, hole on the first shot from almost 139 meters…
Sports

Steph Curry unreal even in golf, hole on the first shot from almost 139 meters…

by admin
Steph Curry unreal even in golf, hole on the first shot from almost 139 meters…

Steph Curry also sets records in golf, one of his passions, with an incredible shot at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. She holes on the first pitch, shot from almost 139 metres.

Obviously he is the first ever in the Tournament to accomplish such a feat.

See also  Wolosz: "It will be a war" Even Folie raises the challenge "We are back to having fun"

You may also like

Title: “LSU’s Angel Reese Takes the NCAA by...

The “boat jumping” challenge is a lie

Tour de France: Gall loses valuable time due...

Ultras Milano: «10 years with no regrets, certain...

Title: “CCTV5 to Broadcast Thrilling Final Showdown: Chinese...

Ferrino’s product test field for mountaineering and trekking...

the hunt for seconds between Jonas Vingegaard and...

Athletic Bilbao and Chivas: The First Leg Results...

General Slavia? Great atmosphere and embarrassment. Basic lineup...

Suns: Bol Bol signs for one season, Cam...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy