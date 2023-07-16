Steph Curry unreal even in golf, hole on the first shot from almost 139 meters…

Steph Curry also sets records in golf, one of his passions, with an incredible shot at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. She holes on the first pitch, shot from almost 139 metres.

Obviously he is the first ever in the Tournament to accomplish such a feat.

