Original title: Premier League – Jesus headed Saka with two assists, Arsenal continued to lead 3-0

On the evening of September 18th, Beijing time, the 7th round of the Premier League started. Arsenal challenged Brentford away. In the 16th minute of the first half, Saliba looked back and scored a header. In the 28th minute, Jesus fought for the top Scored; in the 49th minute of the second half, Fabio Vieira scored a goal, and Arsenal finally won 3-0 away. After 7 rounds, they scored 18 points, leading Manchester City by 1 point and continuing to lead the Premier League!

Due to an injury in the previous training, Arsenal midfielder Odegaard did not enter the game list, while the midfielder Thomas returned from injury and started tonight.

In the 2nd minute, Xhaka sent an inverted triangle return pass from the left side of the penalty area. Martinelli in the middle got the ball but his foot slipped, and the subsequent reluctant shot was easily blocked by the goalkeeper.In the 16th minute, Saka took a corner kick in the frontcourt. Saliba, who was in the front of the penalty area, jumped high with a header and rubbed the ball. The ball hit the left post and bounced into the goal. The score became 1-0!

In the 28th minute, Arsenal scored another goal! Xhaka made a precise pass to the penalty area, Jesus followed up with a header and the score became 2-0!It is worth mentioning that Jesus, who scored a goal, chose to dance on the sidelines to celebrate, suspected of supporting his compatriot Vinicius’ previous “dancing storm”. In the 29th minute, Vieira gave a straight ball to the right side of the penalty area, and Saka made a slight adjustment and shot the goal. In the 34th minute, Xhaka attempted a long-range shot from the middle of the frontcourt, but the ball flew directly. In the 41st minute, Tierney fired a long-range shot from the left side of the frontcourt. In the 45th minute, Brentford made a pass from the left side of the frontcourt. Tony in the penalty area headed the goal and missed the baseline. This was also one of the few opportunities for the home team in the first half.

At the end of the half, Arsenal led 2-0 into halftime.

Easy side to fight again, the gunman quickly entered the state.In the 49th minute, Saka, who was dribbling all the way from the right side of the frontcourt, sent a cross. Fabio Vieira at the top of the arc got the ball and made a slight adjustment. Then he scored a long-range shot with his left foot and the score became 3-0. ! And this was Vieira’s Arsenal debut.In the 51st minute, Brentford got a set ball in the frontcourt and Mbemo shot over the crossbar.

In the 56th minute, Jesus and Fabio Vieira hit the wall on the left side of the frontcourt and entered the penalty area. The subsequent volley was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 64th minute, Brentford quickly counterattacked. Oyeka formed a single-handed shot after receiving a pass from his teammate, but Saliba grabbed the ball in time and intercepted the ball. In the 65th minute, Fabio Vieira turned his back in the penalty area. Holding the ball, he then passed the ball to the middle of the top of the arc. Saka’s strong shot was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 69th minute, Ben White threw the ball vigorously from the sideline. Gabriel tried a long shot after getting the ball in the middle of the frontcourt. Slightly above the beam.

In the 76th minute, Damsgaard received a pass from his teammates and entered the penalty area against offside, but his shot was bravely saved by the attacking Ramsdale. In the 86th minute, Jesus completed the counterattack near the left side of the frontcourt , and then hit the goal from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area, the ball was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 89th minute, Brentford took a set-piece in the frontcourt, and Tony headed the goal wide of the baseline. In the 90th minute, Arsenal made a substitution adjustment, and the 15-year-old teenager Nwaneri came on the bench, and he was here. Broke the record for the youngest appearance in Premier League history.

Then both sides failed to rewrite the score, Arsenal won 3-0 away as they wished.

Lineup for both sides

Brentford (433): 1-Raya/2-Hickey, 20-Ayer, 16-Ben-Mei, 3-Rico-Henry/27-Janet (63rd minute, 24- Damsgaard), 8-Mathias-Jensen (63rd minute, 26-Baptiste), 18-Pentus-Jansen/10-Joshua Da Silva (1st 63 minutes, 15-Oyeka), 19-Mbemo (76 minutes, 11-Visa), 17-Ivan-Toni

Arsenal (433): 1-Rumsdale/4-Ben White (86th minute, 18-Fu An Jianyang), 6-Gabriel, 12-Saliba, 3-Tierney/5- Thomas (78th minute, 23-Lokonga), 21-Fabio Vieira (90th minute, 27-Marquinhos), 34-Xhaka/7-Saka (90th minute, 83) -Envaneri), 9-Jesus, 11-Martinelli (78 minutes, 4-Nketiah)

(rad)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: