Stigger wins short track race in Val di Sole

Laura Stigger won the short track race at the World Cup in Val di Sole on Friday. In the finish, the 22-year-old prevailed against Puck Pieterse from the Netherlands and thus secured her second short-track success. France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was third, six seconds behind. Mona Mitterwallner finished twelfth, 26 seconds late.

Staron Photo

BILD

“Puck is a very strong sprinter and in outstanding form. That I was able to win the duel is unbelievable,” said Stigger. “I had good power on the climbs, I took the momentum with me on the downhills.”

