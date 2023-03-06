Home Sports Still, child dies hit by a school bus in Casette d’Ete
Still, child dies hit by a school bus in Casette d’Ete

Tragedy this morning in Casette d’Ete, in the province of Fermo, in the Marche region. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died, hit by the school bus his little sister had just boarded. According to the first reconstructions of the dynamics, the little one would have tried to follow his sister, headed to the nursery school, escaping for an instant from the control of the mother.

But just then the bus would reverse. Impossible for the driver to notice the little one. The child was knocked over by the vehicle. An ambulance rushed to the scene but there was nothing they could do: when the paramedics arrived, the baby was already dead. On the spot the agents of the local police, those of the road and the carabinieri of the Sant’Elpidio a Mare station, now engaged in the investigation. The checks on the driver were found to be negative.


