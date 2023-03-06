Luis Fernando Velázquez is betting on being Rodolfo Hernández’s candidate for the Governor of Valle del Cauca…

The young man, 29 years old, collects signatures to register for the Casco anti-corruption citizen movement, which seeks to collect the Valle del Cauca residents who voted for the former mayor of Bucaramanga in the first round of the presidential elections.

Velázquez was a candidate for the House of Representatives for the Conservative Party, but he was burned – like all the members of this list – and, although he now acts as an independent candidate, he told Graffiti that he will seek the support of the blue community, since ideologically it continues to be conservative.

When asked what leads him to believe that he can be elected governor of the Valley when he obtained 2,500 votes for the Chamber, Luis Fernando Velázquez replied:

“The Chamber’s market is more competitive, it has more players and the proposals do not stand out so much. On the other hand, in the Governor’s office the opportunity to compare proposals with a small group of candidates is different; I don’t have a criminal record and that, together with the youth, can open up a space for renewal”.

The pre-candidate campaigned for Rodolfo Hernández in the second round of the presidential elections, there he met many of the friends of the controversial businessman and politician from Bumangués, whom he assures, he dedicated himself to contacting.

Velázquez said that in at least 14 municipalities in the Valley there will be mayoral candidates along the lines of Hernández.

With the impetus of his age, the young candidate says that he is ready for the debates and that, as the former mayor of Bucaramanga did in the presidential campaign, he will speak out against corruption.

“I am against the carousels that have been mounted with the hiring, against the bureaucratic slavery to which the officials who are tied to vote for the political class are subjected,” said the candidate.

