Still pain-free and physically things are getting better: Tiger Woods is currently in sixteenth place upon his comeback

Tiger Woods remains positive about his return to the World Hero Challenge (PGA Tour/$4.5 million), which will take place at the Albany golf course in Nassau, Bahamian. After failing somewhat at the end of his first two rounds, it was now on the first two holes that things went wrong, resulting in two bogeys.

Today at 08:32

The 47-year-old fifteen-time major winner recovered and corrected the lopsided situation with four birdies. On the second half of the course he had to make two bogeys, against which he managed a birdie. Woods said after his third round that he is playing without pain and that he is physically improving day by day.

With his round of 71 strokes, one under par, Woods brought his total score to 216 strokes, par. He ended day three in a shared sixteenth place. His compatriot, world number one, Scottie Scheffler, achieved a third round of 65 strokes, seven under par. The 27-year-old, who has been runner-up in the past two editions, is three strokes better with a total of 200 strokes. then the Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters in April with pain in his foot. A heel spur was diagnosed and after a surgical procedure and a recovery period of seven months, he is back again.

