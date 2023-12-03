Risk of slippery roads: “Postpone unnecessary trips if possible”

The Roads and Traffic Agency calls for unnecessary movements to be postponed in the coming hours, because the roads may be very slippery. If you do leave by car, it is best to keep sufficient distance and not drive too fast. The warning initially applies to West and East Flanders, but also to all zones where precipitation falls.

Winter precipitation is expected in the coming hours, moving over Flanders from the west. A disturbance from the west will bring 1 to 3 centimeters of snow. There are currently negative road surface temperatures in all provinces. The winter precipitation first falls as snow, but can change to rain. When rain falls on a frozen road surface, it forms black ice, making the road dangerously slippery.

The Roads and Traffic Agency therefore asks that unnecessary trips be postponed in the coming hours if possible, or – if people do leave – to keep sufficient distance and drive slowly. Rain in particular can be particularly dangerous, because the sprinkled salt washes away and makes the road surface extremely slippery.

The RMI had also previously warned of ice spots due to freezing temperatures and local showers of rain or snow, especially in West and East Flanders. There, code yellow applies all day for slippery conditions. In Brussels, Antwerp and Flemish Brabant this is from 12 noon, in Limburg from 3 pm.

On Saturday night, the gritting services were rolled out for the fourth night in a row. They used 504 tons of road salt. This season, this amounts to a total of 1,700 tons of road salt.

