Stöger becomes the new sports director at Admira

FC Flyeralarm Admira presented Peter Stöger as the new sporting director on Tuesday. As the Admiral second division team announced in a press conference, the 57-year-old will succeed Marcel Ketelaer with the Lower Austrians.

Stöger had last worked as a coach for Hungary’s record champions Ferencvaros Budapest until December 2021, before that as a coach for Wiener Austria, Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln.

In recent months, the Viennese has worked as a TV expert at Sky. Admira was relegated from the Bundesliga last year and only recently secured relegation in the second division in the last round.