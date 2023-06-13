Home » Stöger becomes the new sports director at Admira
Sports

Stöger becomes the new sports director at Admira

by admin
Stöger becomes the new sports director at Admira

FC Flyeralarm Admira presented Peter Stöger as the new sporting director on Tuesday. As the Admiral second division team announced in a press conference, the 57-year-old will succeed Marcel Ketelaer with the Lower Austrians.

Stöger had last worked as a coach for Hungary’s record champions Ferencvaros Budapest until December 2021, before that as a coach for Wiener Austria, Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln.

In recent months, the Viennese has worked as a TV expert at Sky. Admira was relegated from the Bundesliga last year and only recently secured relegation in the second division in the last round.

See also  Ice, figure skating, Grassl and Guignard-Fabbri win the Grand Prix

You may also like

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise-breaking latest news...

Dovedan returns to promoted Heidenheim

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is improving. What would...

Discover the most characteristic features of this popular...

last dance for Thibaut Pinot

US Open tee times

Monza wants to name a football stadium after...

Trendy, fun and innovative, the first International Basketball...

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Imola trophies from cancelled race...

First defeat for Kraus in Valencia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy