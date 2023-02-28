Brighton’s hopes of securing a first major trophy remain alive as Evan Ferguson’s first-half goal proved enough to secure a place in the FA Cup sixth round.
Ferguson’s far-post effort saw off a battling Stoke outfit, who came closest to equalising when defender Axel Tuanzebe sent a far-post header across goal and narrowly wide.
It is Brighton’s third quarter-final appearance in six years, having previously only been there twice in their entire history.
They reached the final in 1983, when they were beaten in a replay by Manchester United, and the semi-final in 2019, when they lost to Manchester City.
Roberto de Zerbi’s men failed to reach the heights that allowed them to beat Liverpool in the previous round, but with skipper Lewis Dunk turning in another impressive defensive display on his 400th appearance for the club, they always had a measure of control against their Championship opponents, who could have taken an early lead when Tyrese Campbell’s effort was kept out by Jason Steele.
After the match, De Zerbi spoke of the club’s ambitions for the rest of the season: “I can’t promise anything but I can promise we will work hard every day to make them [the fans] happy and proud.
“I understand they want to win a trophy and competition. To win, we need to work and improve. For the moment we have the possibility to arrive in Europe.”
Ferguson winner continues fine breakthrough season
The visitors’ winning goal was typical of their trademark fluid style, opening up Stoke with some clinical passing that allowed Kaoru Mitoma to present Ferguson with the easiest of far-post finishes.
It was the Irishman’s fourth goal in nine appearances and extends what has been quite a season for Ferguson, who earned full international honours in November.
Ferguson would have had a second had it not been for an excellent Jack Bonham save after the youngster had created the space to unleash a powerful shot just before the hour.
The forward’s replacement Danny Welbeck also went close near the end but Bonham turned his low shot round the post and fellow substitute Deniz Undav was off balance when he chipped wide of an open goal in stoppage time.
Tuanzebe’s return the high point for Stoke
While it was a disappointing night for Stoke, who are still not completely clear of relegation trouble, it was a notable one for on-loan defender Tuanzebe, who started his first game in 13 months after recovering from a back complaint that has stalled the Manchester United man’s career.
Still only 25, Tuanzebe evidently has a bright future if he can stay fit.
He came so close to levelling when he sent a header narrowly wide midway through the second period and was still berating himself for failing to convert as he returned to his defensive duties.
After that, there was only frustration for the hosts, whose manager Alex Neil felt too many of their attacks were slowed down by the visitors either time-wasting or making the most of limited contact. When they did get in a position to threaten, the final pass let them down.
Player of the match
DunkLewis Dunk
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bonham
- 20SterlingSubstituted forClucasat 68′minutes
- 5TuanzebeSubstituted forTaylorat 76′minutes
- 16Wilmot
- 17How far
- 8BakerBooked at 50mins
- 15Thompson
- 28LaurentBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSmallboneat 45′minutes
- 10CampbellSubstituted forCelinaat 76′minutes
- 9BrownSubstituted forLoweat 83′minutes
- 14Timon
Substitutes
- 3Fox
- 7Clucas
- 11Gayle
- 18Smallbone
- 23Celina
- 32Taylor
- 34Fielding
- 45Lowe
- 47Reddin
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 13Large
- 29from Heke
- 5Dunk
- 2Lamptey
- 10Mac Allister
- 25caicedo
- 19SarmientoSubstituted forWelbeckat 79′minutes
- 40Good nightSubstituted forVeltmanat 69′minutes
- 22MitoSubstituted forencisoat 75′minutes
- 28FergusonSubstituted forUndavat 69′minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 4Webster
- 18Welbeck
- 20enciso
- 21Undav
- 34Veltman
- 38McGill
- 49Moran
- 71Hinshelwood
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 12,949
Live Text
-
Match ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
-
Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
-
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bersant Celina.
-
Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Pascal Groß following a fast break.
-
Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).
-
Connor Taylor (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
-
Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
-
Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).
-
Jack Bonham (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
-
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
-
Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Bersant Celina (Stoke City).
-
Attempt blocked. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Lowe.
-
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke.
-
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by William Smallbone (Stoke City).
-
Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Taylor with a headed pass.
-
Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas following a corner.