After the 1:2 loss to Bohemians, coach Bílek met with the CEO and owner of Viktoria Plzen, Adolf Šádek. “It’s starting to leak out that Bílek was supposed to offer Šádek his resignation,” the show’s moderator Aleš Svoboda revealed.

However, another guest of the program, Sport.cz football editor Martin Mls, defended the coach of West Bohemia. “A certain analysis is probably in order, but personally I would not recall Bílek. He had success in Pilsen and now a weaker period has come, which is normal in football,” thinks the journalist. Koller agrees and reminds that Pilsen is defending the title and made it to the Champions League base group in the fall. Moreover, in economically tense times.

Bílek has an immense share in the successes. “Last season was fantastic for Pilsen. I like that Mr. Šádek and the players stand behind the coach. The club now has to endure it and end the season with dignity,” adds the historically best scorer of the Czech national team.