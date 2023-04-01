Golf pro Sepp Straka has to worry about the cut at the Texas Open of the PGA Tour in San Antonio. When the game was canceled on Friday evening due to the onset of darkness, the Austrian was 66th and one shot above the virtual one-under-par line.

Straka still has two holes to complete in the second round, which continues on Saturday (local time) for 46 players. Matthias Schwab (4 over par) is already far behind.