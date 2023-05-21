Straka finishes top ten at PGA Championship

With an excellent final round of 65 at the PGA Championship, Sepp Straka set a new Austrian record at a golf major tournament. The 30-year-old catapulted himself from 20th place into the top ten in Rochester.

The Viennese got no fewer than eight birdies on the last 18 holes with three stroke losses. The best players after three rounds were still out late on Sunday evening (CEST) at Oak Hill Country Club, so Straka’s final placing was not yet certain.

Straka finished the $17.5 million tournament in upstate New York with 278 shots, two under par. This top performance – he has never finished in the top 25 in the four majors – brought the previous world number 40. not only a lot of points for the ranking, but also a lavish prize money.

The best result of an Austrian to date in one of the four major tournaments was achieved by Markus Brier in 2007 when he came twelfth at the British Open. Bernd Wiesberger achieved the red-white-red top result at a PGA Championship in 2014 with 15th place.