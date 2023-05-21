Udinese-Lazio | The top and the flop: Silvestri saves face, Samardzic isn’t there

Andrea Sottil’s Udinese is defeated by the match against the biancocelesti. Here is the top and the flop of this challenge with a look at Silvestri

Udinese comes out defeated from the Dacia Arena and says goodbye to eighth place. Today Lazio managed to make the most of Masina’s mistake on the penalty and transform it with Immobile. From that moment on, the Biancocelesti have done nothing but administer the advantage. The bianconeri now have to reorganize their ideas and above all hope to recover someone in this season finale. With these performances, Coach Andrea Sottil’s team will be able to aspire to nothing more than the current position in the standings. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the top and the flop of this match.

The top of the day is Marco Silvestri. The best of the Friulian meeting, as often happens, is Marco Silvestri. The goalkeeper of the bianconeri, after a first half all in all simple to manage, shows his entire repertoire as the prince of the role. The first save comes at the start of the second half, on Romagnoli’s header attempt. Then he is still decisive on Savic’s close diagonal. Finally, he is amazing on Immobile’s corner shot.

The flop of the day — The player who most of all he disappointed expectations is definitely Lazar Samardzic. Moved under striker out of necessity, the Serbian talent never manages to get into the game and is unable to turn the game around. Really below expectations compared to his usual performance. By staying on the match, don’t lose all the votes awarded. Here are the report cards of the meeting << See also In Nablus in the West Bank Palestinian demonstrators vandalize the Tomb of Joseph

May 21, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 00:02)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

