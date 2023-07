Sepp Straka fights for a historic result at the 151st British Open. The native of Vienna started the final day of the $16.5 million tournament at Hoylake’s Royal Liverpool Golf Club in fourth place. The 30-year-old has every chance on Sunday to be the first Austrian to finish a golf major in the top five. The American Brian Harman is clearly in the lead.

