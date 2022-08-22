[Striver is youthful front-line story]

Guangming Daily reporter Wang Zhongyao Wu Chunyan

With a short “drip” sound, I saw the blue-clothed youth Cen Xiaolin swaying his arms and legs rapidly, and the shadow of the rope fluttering was hard to see with the naked eye. “Come on! Come on, hurry up, hurry up!”

This is the world record set by Cen Xiaolin at the Rope Skipping World Cup in Oslo, Norway in July 2019. “I still occasionally dream of playing in Norway now,” the Guizhou vegetable farmer’s son said with a smile. “There is always a coach in my dreams.”

As a result, we met a legendary principal and coach, Lai Xuanzhi, who made children “jump out of life with a skipping rope”.

When I first arrived at Qixing Elementary School in Huadu District, Guangzhou, there were less than 150 teachers and students, only one teaching building and a clay playground. Such a “Sparrow Village Elementary School” made Lai Xuanzhi, who had just graduated from the basketball major of Wuhan Institute of Physical Education, with nowhere to play and what to do. . “I want no one, I want money but no money, I want a venue but no venue, how to carry out sports?” Lai Xuanzhi scratched his head and smiled, admitting that he didn’t want to stay for a long time.

Most of the students at Qixing Elementary School are left-behind children and children of migrant workers, but it was these timid and inarticulate children that gave Lai Xuanzhi the idea of ​​staying and trying. “I was a left-behind child myself,” Lai Xuanzhi said.

“In 2012, the district decided to promote rope skipping in primary and secondary schools, so first, we conducted a rope skipping test for physical education teachers. I may be the only one who passed the test 3 times. Later, I chose to train children to skip rope, and I was somewhat ‘ducked on the shelf’. .” Lai Xuanzhi recalled. But he quickly realized that skipping rope, which is simple and does not take up space, is the most realistic way to achieve his goal of “using sports to help children become better”.

At that time, two problems were placed in front of him: first, the parents did not understand and support the training of the rope skipping team, and there were less than 5 people left in the team of 50 people; second, how to improve the children’s training performance quickly.

For parents, Lai Xuanzhi chose to be soft and hard. “The family with the most, I have visited more than 20 times for home visits alone, and parents are ‘afraid’ of me.” In the end, Lai Xuanzhi’s philosophy was recognized by everyone: sports is not only a physical fitness, but also a tempering of the children’s mood , The perfection of personality and the cultivation of anti-frustration ability.

As for the professional and technical aspects of skipping rope, Lai Xuanzhi chose to “die”. “One day, my wife told me in surprise that you can really do it. In my dreams at night, I was talking about how to dance faster.”

Kung fu pays off, and Lai Xuanzhi ushered in the lucky moment of “sudden light”.

“One day, while practicing, the skipping rope suddenly broke, and I suddenly realized that I could cut the rope to teach the children to do movements!” “Bow-waist and half-squat-style jumping” was just a little bit of groping. Later, Lai Xuanzhi accidentally discovered that after the motorcycle brake line has been modified, it is especially suitable for skipping rope. With his continuous attempts and efforts, the school rope skipping team has gradually entered the right track.

Since participating in the Huadu District Competition in June 2013, Lai Xuanzhi’s feeling is: happiness comes one after another. From the district to the city, from the whole province to the whole country, and then to participate in international competitions, 36 world rope skipping champions have been produced, and 11 world rope skipping records have been broken. It is not an exaggeration to describe the team that came out of this mountainous primary school as “overcoming obstacles”.

Compared to winning the gold medal, Lai Xuanzhi’s most memorable moment came from student Zhang Maoxue. “I spent more than a year training with me day and night, and hardly spoke to me. But after a national competition in 2014, she suddenly ran over and hung her gold medal around my neck, saying, ‘Teacher, I’m very happy ‘. I was in tears at the time.” What is “human soul engineer”, Lai Xuanzhi felt that he slowly touched the doorway.

With the launch of the “Skipping Rope” brand and the joint efforts of the school and its people, today’s Qixing Primary School has already been reborn. From that year, there were only more than 140 students and teachers with an average age of 51 years old. Now it has developed into three campuses, 2,300 students, The average age of teachers is 31 years old.

And Lai Xuanzhi, from Teacher Lai, became Principal Lai. “Every stage has responsibilities and responsibilities at each stage. In the past, I was a teacher, and I just wanted to teach students well. Now I am the vice principal, not only to find a way to manage the school well, but also to pass on the sport of rope skipping. Carry forward it. It’s not easy to take care of it at the same time, but I still have confidence.” While speaking, Lai Xuanzhi walked towards the children who were training.

