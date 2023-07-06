Sturm brings Dutch goalie Scherpen

At SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz, the goalie question after the departure of Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo and his substitute Jörg Siebenhandl has been clarified. The runner-up secured the services of 23-year-old Dutchman Kjell Scherpen.

The Styrians found what they were looking for again in the English Premier League, the 2.06 meter man was loaned out by Brighton & Hove Albion until the summer of 2024. Last season Scherpen played on loan for Vitesse Arnhem and played 26 games.

Sturm’s sporting director Andreas Schicker described the accession as “young and extremely talented. With over 60 games in the strong Eredivisie, numerous youth team games for the Netherlands and appearances in the Europa League and the FA Cup, he can already draw on a lot of experience at the highest level despite his youth,” said the 37-year-old.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

