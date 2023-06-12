Home » Su Bingtian announced that the 2023 season will end early and will not participate in the World Championships and Asian Games selection_Zhejiang Online
Su Bingtian announced that the 2023 season will end early and will not participate in the World Championships and Asian Games selection

2023-06-12 11:32:37

Source: Tide News

Reporter Zong Qianqian

On June 12, Su Bingtian announced on social media that due to physical reasons, he would end the 2023 season early and decided not to participate in the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games track and field trials. Fully preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The full text is as follows:

Hello everyone, I am sorry to announce to everyone here today: due to physical reasons, I have decided not to participate in the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games track and field trials, and the 2023 season will end early.

As a 34-year-old sprinter, years of accumulated injuries and changes in physical function after the epidemic have brought me varying degrees of difficulty in preparing for this year’s competition. Since my body had adverse reactions during training, the team conducted a series of inspections and tests for me, and actively consulted and sought help from all parties. In the end, after expert advice and consultation with the team, in order to better prolong my competitive sports career, I had to give up this year’s competition and take a period of rest and adjustment.

Next, I will continue to pay attention to the performance of the Chinese team in the Budapest World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games, and cheer for my teammates.

At the same time, I will not stop chasing my dreams! I will use this time to actively recover and go all out to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I would like to thank the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Athletic Association, the Guangdong Sports Bureau and Jinan University for their great help and understanding, and thank you all for your attention and support. Looking forward to seeing you next season!

Label:World Championships; Season; Asian Games Athletics; State Sports General Administration
edit: Bi Zhen

