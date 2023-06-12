Home » 1-0 to Italy, Uruguay wins the U.20 World Cup – Football
News

1-0 to Italy, Uruguay wins the U.20 World Cup – Football

by admin
1-0 to Italy, Uruguay wins the U.20 World Cup – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 12 – Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 (0-0) and won the Under-20 World Cup. In the final played in La Plata, Argentina, Rodriguez’s goal was decisive in the 41st minute ‘ of the second half. Third place for Israel who beat South Korea 3-1 in the final. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy