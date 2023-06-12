1-0 to Italy, Uruguay wins the U.20 World Cup – Football

15
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 12 – Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 (0-0) and won the Under-20 World Cup. In the final played in La Plata, Argentina, Rodriguez’s goal was decisive in the 41st minute ‘ of the second half. Third place for Israel who beat South Korea 3-1 in the final. (HANDLE).
