Subtle, Udinese started well, but in the end Napoli very strong – Football

“It was a difficult match, but we knew we would be playing against a strong Napoli team who deserved to win.” Udinese coach Andrea Sottil said this to Dazn at the end of the match at Maradona.





“The match started not badly – he said – the penalty was not considered a penalty by the referee and therefore the VAR should not have intervened. We had chances but we also made mistakes on the goals, competitive malice was missing, but in the end nothing to say, let’s quickly put this match to rest and now think about Genoa at home.”



