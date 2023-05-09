Home » Successes for Isabell Werth and Emilio
Successes for Isabell Werth and Emilio

Dhe dressage rider Isabell Werth also won the freestyle at the end of the international Maimarkt tournament in Mannheim with the gelding Emilio after the Grand Prix. On Tuesday, the couple from Rheinberg led the rankings with 82,630 percent. Dorothee Schneider from Framersheim took second place with the mare Sisters Act (79,665). In the Grand Prix the day before, the result was closer: Werth won with 73.718 percent ahead of Schneider (73.217).

It was a meeting of generations in the dressage arena – at least as far as the horses were concerned. Isabell Werth (53) and Dorothee Schneider (54) are the most experienced riders in the German dressage squad. In recent years, they have won team gold at the Olympic Games, World Championships and European Championships. Although Werth did not compete with her current championship horse Quantaz in Mannheim, she brought a worthy representative with her in Emilio.

“Always a little in the shade”

The now 17-year-old gelding competed in his first Grand Prix in 2015, but according to Werth, he has “always been a bit overshadowed” by her successful horses Bella Rose and Weihegold, whom she said goodbye to in sporting retirement in 2022. But Emilio was always available as a reserve player, should one of the mares drop out at short notice. And he’s still at his best. He regularly achieves results in excess of 80 percent in freestyle tests, which is considered the threshold to world class in dressage.

In Mannheim, Werth played to the full of both of their experiences, making the lessons look easy, accompanied by Italian opera music. “I’ve had Emilio practically since I was a child. He’s a real character horse,” said Werth about the loyal gelding, adding: “We’ve come to terms well over the past twelve years. I’m proud of him.” At the end of the year, Werth announced that she wanted to send Emilio into his well-earned retirement.

