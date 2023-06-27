Successful coach: Media – Ancelotti is to become Brazil’s new national coach

Status: 06/20/2023 10:27 a.m

According to media reports, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has committed to Real Madrid’s current coach Carlo Ancelotti as the future coach of the national team.

The 64-year-old should take over the fortunes of the Seleção from 2024, reported the broadcaster Sportv, which belongs to the Globo Group, citing association sources. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues reached the agreement with the Italian at two meetings in Spain last week. The newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” reported that it was an oral agreement.

The Spanish sports newspaper “AS” reported, citing Ancelotti’s surroundings, that the Italian had spoken to the Brazilians. But he has made it very clear that his contract with Real Madrid is untouchable for this season and that he must fully focus on his work in Madrid. That’s why he doesn’t want to talk about a possible change until January at the earliest. However, without any prior commitment or commitment, either oral or written, the newspaper wrote. In addition, Ancelotti was upset that the association acted as if it had already agreed to the offer. There was initially no official statement from Real Madrid or Ancelotti.

Ancelotti still under contract at Real

Ancelotti’s contract in Madrid runs until next year. Legally, he could therefore not sign with CBF until January 2024 – six months before the contract expires. However, the Brazilian association assumes that it already has guarantees for the star coach’s commitment. Ancelotti will nominate someone in Europe to guide the transition at the Seleção alongside interim coach Ramon Menezes until his arrival in Brazil. His son Davide Ancelotti (33), who already assists his father with the “royal”, was in the conversation. However, this option was discarded. Ancelotti will inform Real Madrid about his plans in January, it said.

Ancelotti has long been discussed as Brazil’s future coach. Despite the disappointing season with the Spanish record champions, the 64-year-old recently emphasized that the club had promised him that his contract, which runs until 2024, would be fulfilled. He and the team around the Germans Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger are already “focused on the next Champions League”.

Real had won the Spanish Cup this season but were beaten by arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the league. In the Champions League, the club clearly missed the final with a 4-0 semi-final second leg loss to Manchester City. The media then speculated that Real could part ways with Ancelotti.

