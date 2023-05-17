Home » Successful coach: Record: Ancelotti’s 191st Champions League game as a coach
Sports

Successful coach: Record: Ancelotti’s 191st Champions League game as a coach

by admin
Successful coach: Record: Ancelotti’s 191st Champions League game as a coach

As of: 05/17/2023 9:23 p.m

Carlo Ancelotti is now the manager with the most Champions League games as head coach.

The 63-year-old Italian coached his 191st match in the European premier class in the semi-final second leg with Real Madrid at Manchester City.

He overtook British coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson, who played 190 games. Arsène Wenger follows in third place with 178 games.

Also Record title holder

Up until the second leg against Manchester, Ancelotti had won 107 games, drawn 43 games and lost 40 in the Champions League. With four titles, he is also the record coach in these statistics.

See also  Football: Deniz Aytekin and the DFB make referees aware of discrimination

You may also like

MOUNT ZERBION SKYRACE – VERTICAL

The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind...

After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks...

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy