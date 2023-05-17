Successful coach: Record: Ancelotti’s 191st Champions League game as a coach

As of: 05/17/2023 9:23 p.m

Carlo Ancelotti is now the manager with the most Champions League games as head coach.

The 63-year-old Italian coached his 191st match in the European premier class in the semi-final second leg with Real Madrid at Manchester City.

He overtook British coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson, who played 190 games. Arsène Wenger follows in third place with 178 games.

Also Record title holder

Up until the second leg against Manchester, Ancelotti had won 107 games, drawn 43 games and lost 40 in the Champions League. With four titles, he is also the record coach in these statistics.