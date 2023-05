Sudtirol continues to amaze who, after eliminating Reggina, also beat Bari in injury time in the first leg of the playoffs. A hard-fought and intense match with few scoring chances. Tait tries for the hosts, Cheddira for the guests. In the second half Mazzocchi spoils the lead but in the 92nd minute Rover is ready for Casiraghi’s brushstroke and heads in the goal that is worth the win

