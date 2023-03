With his hands in his pockets, he stalked the sideline. He clapped, jeered loudly and finally didn’t understand. Coach Zdenko Frťala was close to victory during his Teplice premiere, but the Sklars only have a point for a 1:1 draw from the game with Brno. This was due to a penalty from the 96th minute, which was easily converted by the league’s top scorer Jakub Řezníček amid the deafening whistle of the stands. Teplice remain in the play-off position.

