Home » Suljovic reaches semi-finals at tournament in Hildesheim
Sports

Suljovic reaches semi-finals at tournament in Hildesheim

by admin
Suljovic reaches semi-finals at tournament in Hildesheim

Just in time for the World Cup of Darts, the Team World Championship from Thursday to Sunday in Frankfurt, Austria’s figurehead Mensur Suljovic has apparently found his form. The 51-year-old from Vienna advanced to the semi-finals of the Players Championship tournament in Hildesheim on Tuesday.

The former Champions League winner, who recently fell out of the top 32 in the PDC ranking, defeated the European champion Ross Smith on the way to his first semi-final for a long time, including former world champion and fifth in the world rankings Rob Cross (6:1). (6:4) and in the quarter-finals the English UK Open Champion Andrew Gilding (6:4). In the fight for a place in the final, Suljovic was beaten by Englishman Luke Woodhouse 7-2.

Rowby-John Rodriguez, who represents Austria at the World Cup together with Suljovic, also lost 6-2 to Woodhouse in the second round. Rowby-John’s brother Rusty-Jake Rodriguez sensationally knocked out English world champion Michael Smith 6:4 and only lost 3:6 to Dutchman Danny Noppert in the round of 16.

At the World Team Championships in Frankfurt’s Eissporthalle, the number ten seeded Austrians will meet Denmark in the preliminary round on Thursday evening and the USA on Friday. Only the group winner reaches the round of 16.

See also  Giacomotti, first training session «My motto? Football is joy we must not forget it "

You may also like

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Tour de Suisse: Gall points to the mountain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy