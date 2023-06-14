The famous American writer Cormac McCarthy died Magazine

Cormac McCarthy, the American writer and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, has died at the age of 89, his publisher announced.

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/The Narrative Art

Among the books he wrote are “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men”, which were turned into successful films.

In its statement, “Penguin Random House” did not provide details about the cause of the writer’s death, the BBC reported.

The “Washington Post” writes that McCarthy’s lyrical and often brutally violent novels placed this author at the forefront of American fiction, and that he was able to draw readers into scenes of savagery, despair, and occasional tenderness in the forests of Tennessee, the deserts of the Southwest, and “the ashen wasteland.” post-apocalyptic world“

(WORLD)