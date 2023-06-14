Home » The famous American writer Cormac McCarthy died Magazine
World

The famous American writer Cormac McCarthy died Magazine

by admin
The famous American writer Cormac McCarthy died Magazine

Cormac McCarthy, the American writer and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, has died at the age of 89, his publisher announced.

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/The Narrative Art

Among the books he wrote are “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men”, which were turned into successful films.

In its statement, “Penguin Random House” did not provide details about the cause of the writer’s death, the BBC reported.

The “Washington Post” writes that McCarthy’s lyrical and often brutally violent novels placed this author at the forefront of American fiction, and that he was able to draw readers into scenes of savagery, despair, and occasional tenderness in the forests of Tennessee, the deserts of the Southwest, and “the ashen wasteland.” post-apocalyptic world

(WORLD)

See also  A Serb whose picture was wrongly used in Colombia announced Info

You may also like

Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June...

Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Putin: “Precision weapons and drones are in short...

Vacation Montenegro airplane Banja Luka Tivat | Entertainment

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine |...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 14 June 2023 | Vremenska...

Flavia Franzoni, wife and great adviser to Romano...

The toothache made me sleepless all night!Biden undergoes...

Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy