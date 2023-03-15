Original title: Sullinger 28+13 Zeng Fanbo 14 points Shenzhen double kills Beijing and wins 8 consecutive victories

On March 14, Beijing time, the 35th round of the 2022-23 CBA regular season continued. Shenzhen Marco Polo, which has won 7 consecutive victories, played against Beijing Shougang at home. The Beijing team took the initiative to put Zeng Fanbo on the starting lineup. They started the first quarter 23-9, but the Shenzhen team scored a 17-0 climax within 6 minutes of the second quarter. The Beijing team continued the previous cold shooting in the second half Feeling, it was not until the last moment to catch up, but the game time was running out. The Shenzhen team finally defeated Beijing at home 92-85, winning 8 consecutive victories.

The scores in a single quarter are 19-29, 33-15, 18-16, 22-25 (Shenzhen team is in front). Shenzhen team Bai Haotian scored 17 points, Shen Zijie had 9 points and 8 rebounds, Gu Quan had 15 points, Su Linjie had 28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 assists, and Rong Zifeng had 11 points. For the Beijing team, Leaf had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Li Muhao had 4 points and 12 rebounds, Zeng Fanbo had 14 points, Fang Shuo had 13 points, Zhai Xiaochuan had 8 points and 10 rebounds, and Qiu Tian had 10 points.

In the first quarter, Zeng Fanbo took the lead in scoring with a jump shot. Gu Quan responded with a breakthrough. Leaf scored 5 points in a row and fired from the outside. The Beijing team led 13-2 at the start. After the timeout of the Shenzhen team, Booker scored, Shen Zijie followed up with a dunk, Tian Yuxiang scored 3 points from the outside line, and the Beijing team stabilized the situation. Zeng Fanbo made a counterattack with a steal, and the Beijing team led 23-9. Rong Zifeng hit a 3-pointer for Shenzhen, and Sullinger made a strong inside attack to force the Beijing team to request a timeout. After the timeout, Gibson and Fang Shuo of the Beijing team made use of breakthroughs to score, Sullinger responded with 3 points from the outside, and the Beijing team ended the first quarter with a 29-19 lead.

In the second quarter, Sullinger and Qiu Tian scored in the paint, Gibson made a breakthrough throw, Gu Quan and Bai Haotian hit 3 points, and Shenzhen chased to 29-35. Gibson broke through and scored again, Bai Haotian also broke through and scored, the Beijing team returned to the starting inside line, Li Muhao contributed the score after coming on the field, Sullinger scored 2+1, Gu Quan scored another 3 points, Sun Haoqin hit the basket to tie the score 39 flat. Bai Haotian scored a layup to complete the overtake, Su Linjie scored consecutively, Shenzhen team played a 17-0 climax in 6 minutes and 40 seconds, Tian Yuxiang ended Beijing’s scoring drought with 3 points, Sun Haoqin made a counterattack, and Shenzhen team led 52-44 at the end of the half field.

In the second half, Bai Haotian scored a layup, Liv singled Sullinger, He Xining made a jumper, and Shenzhen led 57-46. Shen Zijie scored 2+1 with a counter-dunk dunk, Bai Haotian made a layup, Zhai Xiaochuan scored 4 points for the team to stop the bleeding, Su Linjie made a kill and scored a free throw, Rong Zifeng made a counterattack, and the Shenzhen team led 67-52. Zhai Xiaochuan scored a free throw, Su Linjie was replaced after hitting a 3-pointer, and Qiu Tian scored 4 points in a row to bring the point difference back to 10 points. After the Shenzhen team replaced a substitute player, the offense stagnated. A 70-60 lead ended the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Fang Shuo took the lead in scoring free throws, Sullinger hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, Fang Shuo responded to his opponent from the outside, Gu Quan stole the ball and scored in a counterattack, Shenzhen team led 77-64. Li Muhao made a strong attack inside, Su Linjie hit another hook, Shen Zijie counterattacked and dunked, and the Shenzhen team expanded its lead. After the timeout of the Beijing team, Fang Shuo hit a 3-pointer against Su Linjie, Zeng Fanbo scored a free throw, Gu Quan responded with a difficult 2+1, and the Shenzhen team led 86-72. Zeng Fanbo hit a 3-pointer and then made two free throws. Sullinger scored a dunk. The Beijing team’s offense accelerated and fell behind by 7 points in the last minute. Unfortunately, there was too little time left. The Shenzhen team finally defeated the Beijing team 92-85. (Sohu Sports Zhao Botao)

Shenzhen team starting: Shen Zijie, Bai Haotian, Booker, Gu Quan, He Xining

Starting lineup for the Beijing team: Leaf, Li Muhao, Tian Yuxiang, Zhang Cairen, Zeng Fanbo

