Soriano’s own goal after Guridi’s spur tipped the balance in favor of the ‘babazorros’ in a highly contested match

This victory allows the ‘Glorious’ to return to the fight for the promotion positions

Deportivo Alavés reconnected with the best this Saturday with a 1-0 win against Tenerife, in a match with all the ingredients, which ended with an own goal from goalkeeper Juan Soriano after a spur shot by Jon Guridi in a match corresponding to the thirty-third matchday from LaLiga SmartBank.

DATASHEET The Liga Smartbank ALA TEN LINEUPS Deportivo Alaves Sivera; Tenaglia, Guard (Javi Lopez, 54′), Sedlar, Ruben Duarte; Spirit, Seville (Miguel, 91′); Guridi, Rioja (Stream, 91′), Jason (Alkain, 79′); Sylla (Villalibre, 54′) Tenerife Juan Soriano; Nacho, León, Sergio González, Mellot (Buñuel, 88′); Aitor Sanz (Cacho, 88′), Alexandre (David, 78′), Teto (Alassán, 78′), Waldo (Larrea, 67′); Borja Garcés, Enric Gallego. Referee Vega Lamb (Cantabrous). TA: Laguardia (20′), Tenaglia (25′), Guridi (71′), Duarte (89’/Nacho (28′), Mellot (36′), Sergio Gonzalez (45′), Waldo (52′) . . . .

Those of Luis García Plaza were able to go to changing rooms with an advantagebut they were not fine in the auctions, although they did not generate as much as in other duels.

There were frictions between players, crossbars and even changes in decisions in penalties in a game that was not easy for the Cantabrian referee Adrián Cordero Vega.

The Basques took three gold points and they broke a streak of four games without winning and without scoring that places them among the candidates for a hard-fought direct promotion, while the canaries remain in no man’s land yet.

Jon Guridi warned after five minutes after a content start by the two teams, who had barely located themselves on the pitch.

Neither of the two teams were in an excessive hurry to reach the rival goalbut it was Tenerife that showed the most effort, with several balls hanging around the local goal.

At twelve minutes, the chicharreros demanded a penalty in a clearance by Aleksandar Sedlar, who took Borja Garcés ahead, but neither the referee nor the VAR estimated it that way.

Meanwhile, the albiazules endured the initial push from the visitors and bided their time to start building plays.

After 20 minutes one of the controversies arrived, which began to heat the atmosphere of a quiet game so far. Cordero Vega indicated the maximum penalty for fouling Nahuel Tenaglia, but after consulting the VAR monitor, he changed his decision and admonished the Alavés footballer, after annulling the penalty.

Alavés did not lose focus despite the arbitration modification and he was very close to opening the scoring through a free kick launched by Rubén Duarte, who was looking for friendly heads.

The people from Vitoria were more encouraged when Luis Rioja went into actionbut they lacked clarity of ideas in the final meters of a decaffeinated first half and with little bite for both teams, although it was the locals who were closest to moving the score.

The second part took temperature with the clashes between Víctor Laguardia and Borja Garcés and Juan Soriano with the recently incorporated Asier Villalibre.

At the same time, the match was opened and in a matter of a minute, both crashed the ball into the crossbar. First Enric Gallego in the 56th minute and then José León in his clearance under the sticks, after a great save by Soriano who took the ball over the line to Nahuel Tenaglia, when Mendizorroza sang the goal.

Alavés insisted and in a good internship by Javi López in the 69th minute the prize came. The canary put it at the near post and Jon Guridi finished off with the spur to beat Soriano, who failed to clear and ended up introducing it into the goal.

Alavés had more in the boots of Luis Rioja and in a one-on-one by Asier Villalibre that caught the Tenerife defense, but the marker did not move any further. Tenerife tried, but hit a well rearmed defense.