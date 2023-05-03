Home » Summary and goals of Liverpool
Sports

Summary and goals of Liverpool

by admin

05/04/2023 at 00:40

CEST


Jürgen Klopp’s men beat Fulham with a penalty goal from Salah and are close to fourth place for Manchester United

Five victories in a row have catapulted the ‘reds’ when they seemed most evicted from the fight for the Champions League

Liverpool wants to continue in the Champions League. After a bad year, Jürgen Klopp’s men seemed hopeless in the fight to be among the top four in the Premier, but their good run of results has put them back in contention. A goal from Salah from a penalty served to end Fulham.

DATASHEET

Premier League

LIV

FUL

LINEUPS

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimakas (Robertson, 66′); Henderson, Fabinho, Jones (Milner, 84′); Salah (Elliott, 84′), Darwin Nunez (Gakpo, 66′) and Luis Diaz (Gakpo, 66′).

Fulham

Log; Cedric Soares, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Lukic (Reed, 71′), Palhinha; Wilson (Kebano, 71′), Cairney (Reid, 72′), Willian (James, 80′); and Carlos Vinicius (Solomon, 79′).

Referee

Stuart Attwell. His cards.

incidences

Anfield. 53,250 spectators.

With this there are already five consecutive victories linked by the Merseyside team, which He is fifth, four points behind Manchester United, although with two more games than his archenemy. The ‘red devils’ are under pressure to defend the ‘Champions zone’ on their visit this Thursday in Brighton.

At Anfield, Liverpool suffered at times with some arrivals from the ‘cottagers’. The ‘red’ arrivals did not come to fruition until Diop knocked down Darwin Núñez in the area on the brink of halftime and Salah did not miss the opportunity from eleven meters.

With the score in favor, the second half was flatter for those of Klopp, who agitated the team at game time to reactivate his own. However, the whispers settled in Anfield with the growth of Marco Silva’s.

Alisson saved the 1-1 with a great save at 74′ against Carlos Vinicius in what was the clearest occasion for the Londoners. Fulham has three straight defeats, although against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. Nothing that goes off script. Liverpool, meanwhile, does not give up in the fight for fourth place.

