Numancia and Barça Atlètic sign a goalless draw with little football at the Nuevo Los Pajaritos Stadium

The blaugrana extend their streak of games without losing: four wins and five draws in the last nine games

A tough and complicated match was already expected for Barça Atlètic on their visit to the Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos to face Numancia, one of the two teams that managed to beat the Blaugrana subsidiary in the first round. Rafa Márquez’s men missed some of the key men of this team, who have been summoned by Xavi Hernández with the first team. The score did not move in Soria and the Catalans ended up accepting the distribution of points as good.

DATASHEET First RFEF NUM FCB B LINEUPS Numancia Ayesa; Valin (Jordi Tur, 80′), Gorka Perez, Fer Roman, Jaume Pol, Dani Sanchez, Toni Arranz, Bonaldo, Carrillo (Tamayo, 74′), Mancebo (Inigo Munoz, 67′) and Ruben Mesa (Barco, 74′). ). Barça Atlético Arnau Tenas; Alvaro Nunez, Diounkou, Chad Riyadh, R. Vega; Carbonell, Txus Dawn (Elias Akhomach, 73′), Moha; Luismi Cruz (Pocho, 80′), Roberto and Juanda (Fabio, 73′). Referee Aimar Velasco Arbaiza. TA: Bonaldo (34′), Fer Roman (85′). incidences Match corresponding to matchday 31 of group 2 of the First RFEF played at the Nuevo Los Pajaritos Stadium.

It should be remembered that Barça Atlètic had significant casualties to face this match. Injuries to Pelayo and Zalaya forced Diounkou to become the central axis of the defence. Besides, Marc Casadó, Estanis, Pablo Torre, Alarcón and Aleix Garrido received the call from the first team to enter the squad for the duel at the Spotify Camp Nou against Girona this Monday. With this, Márquez put all the meat on the grill, but the team lacked spark in the final meters, Luismi Cruz being the one who dared the most to break the equality.

Barça Atlètic jumped onto the pitch of Los Pajaritos knowing that Eldense and Castellón had lost their corresponding matches, in addition to the fact that Real Sociedad B had drawn against Logroñés. All of them, direct rivals for the ‘play off’ positions for promotion to the Second Division. However, the pace set by Rafa Márquez’s players was slow and without alternatives.

With difficulties to find spaces in the local defence, the only chance created by the Barça subsidiary in the first half came from the boots of Luismi Cruz with a shot placed from the edge of the area, forcing Ayesa to wear his gloves for the first time. Numancia, for their part, got closer to Arnau Tenas’s goal, but without making the Blaugrana captain too difficult.

there was no way

In the restart, the blaugrana -this time dressed in the second kit, the gold- they printed more character and rhythm on the game box, forcing Ayesa to stretch. Luismi Cruz was the most insistent, but Chadi Riad also tried with a header from a corner.

The match had a little more spice in added time with Numancia claiming some hands from Diounkou inside the area. Moments later, Roberto picked up a ball inside the area and, falling, managed to hit the leather with his boot. The ball, however, crashed into the crossbar, leaving the score in the same state as when the match started.

The ‘play off’, at stake and extend the good run

So that, this tie leaves Barça Atlètic out of the ‘play off’ positions for promotion to the Second Division. They have 50 points, the same as Real Sociedad B, ranked fifth, but with the average goal in favor of the San Sebastian team. The second position, occupied by Castellón, is only two points away; while the Eldense, leader, is six units away.

With this meeting, the blaugrana have already chained nine in a row without knowing defeat: four wins and five draws. In fact, they have only lost one of the 14 duels they have played in this 2023. The next game for Rafa Márquez’s men will be at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, hosting Logroñésseventh classified, on Sunday, April 15 from 7:00 p.m.