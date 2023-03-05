The Norwegian has returned after her injury and has signed a spectacular ‘hat trick’ in the second half

Oshoala had opened the scoring and Salma, ex ‘groguet, signed the second, a great goal

Life goes on the same in women’s Barça. Nothing has changed after the three-week break for the national teams and Jonatan Giráldez’s team has returned with the same desire to win as always and willing to continue breaking spectacular records. The victory against Villarreal has allowed the Barça coach to reach 50 consecutive victories in the League, a competition where Barça continues to be intractable and without leaving hope for Real Madrid, his pursuer. Against the Castellón they signed a 20 out of 20 victories. The great protagonist of the triumph has been Graham Hansen, who has entered the second half after his injury and has done so signing a spectacular ‘hat trick’. Three real goals. A former player of the ‘groguet’ team, Salma Paralluelo, has also excelled participating in Oshoala’s first goal, scoring the second and creating dangerous actions. The other was Graham Hansen, who returned after his injury signing a double with two great goals.

FCB WANTS LINEUPS FC Barcelona cloths; Bronze, Paredes, Mapi León (Jana, 80′), Crnogorcevic, Patri Guijarro, Walsh (Engen, 76′), Aitana, Paralluelo, Oshoala (Geyse, 66′) and Pina (Hansen, 66) Villarreal Carbonell; Lara Mata, Soldevila, Miguélez, Albeta, Nerea (Giménez, 82′), Cienfu (Cubedo, 87′), Pilar, Llompart (Stefa, 72′), Tere (Belen, 72′) and Kanteh (Rueda, 82′) goals 1-0 Oshoala (21′), 2-0 Paralluelo (38′), 3-0 (Hansen, 70′), 4-0 (Hansen, 84′), 5-0 (Hansen, 90′) Referee Maria Eugenia Gil Soriano (Galician). incidences Match corresponding to Day 20 of League F played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Before the game, captain Alexia Putellas, chosen as the best player of 2022, Mapi León, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze presented the trophies won at 'The Best' gala.

The extreme right has been a dagger for her band and a real headache for her marker. Villarreal has applied to Johan Cruyff in a situation that is not too rosy but with the intention of making life difficult for the Catalans. They have endured the first minutes well, organized and without leaving too many spaces and up trying to take advantage of some isolated occasion that could appear because it is already known that the Barça wall (only 4 goals conceded) concedes little. They have had a goal canceled for a very fair offside.

But at minute 21, Paralluelo has escaped from his marker to put a center that after a rebound, the ball has fallen to the head of Pinawhich has placed it towards the center where Oshoala He finished off at will to sign the first goal. The Nigerian already has 19 goals. The Villarreal goalkeeper excelled in a shot by Aitana from inside the area after a magnificent pass from Paralluelo.

The connection of these two players has led to the second goal. Salma has dizzy her marker with feints and bicycles, wall with Aitana and excellent definition of thread to the squad, unstoppable for Carbonell. Out of respect for her past at Villarreal, the player did not want to celebrate the goal. Barça was able to score more goals before the break but the Villarreal goalkeeper avoided a bigger win.

Barça has not relaxed in the second half. Giráldez’s team continued to press, looking for more goals and before leaving the field Oshoala had the double after a good cross from Pina but was unable to finish off well. Salma has also been able to increase her goalscoring record with shots from outside the area, where she is a specialist.

There has also been time for Giráldez to reappear two players who were returning after long-term injuries. One of them, Graham Hansen, has made a big comeback signing a real great goal. He has driven from the right and behind a wall with Aitana he has planted himself before Carbonell and has left her seated with a great twist to later define an empty goal. Minutes later Jana Fernández entered, after a year injured, for Mapi León.

The Norwegian, possibly the best winger in the world, has shown that she has returned in top form by scoring two more goals, the first after a cross shot from Aitana’s pass, who missed a singing goal, and the last after a play individual leaving half Villarreal to define with the left.