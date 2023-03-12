10
We take the same and start again. Like Saturday, Chloé Trespeuch ends up with the money around her neck in Sierra Nevada, behind the Briton Charlotte Bankes. Bad start, the French made a good comeback, but insufficient to take the lead in this final of the Spanish stage of the World Cup. Manon Lenoir, a time in the lead, finished third.
Le bronze pour Bozzolo
Among the men, Loan Bozzolo finished the final in third place, behind the Swiss Kalle Koblet and the Spaniard Lucas Eguibar. Well placed for a long time, and even in the lead, Merlin Surget finished badly and took fourth place.
