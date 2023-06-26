Summary of the third round of the FA Cup: Three “dark horses” show their strength and three new coaches welcome the victory

Summary of the third round of the Football Association Cup: Three “dark horses” show their strength and three new coaches welcome the victory 2023-06-26 13:54:58.0 Source: Xinhuanet

From June 22 to 25, the third round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup was held. All 16 Chinese Super League teams appeared. As a result, Chengdu Rongcheng, Shenzhen and Cangzhou Lions were eliminated. The Chinese second team Chongqing Tonglianglong and Nantong Haimen Kediyuan who successfully broke through, and the Chinese first team Qingdao West Coast brought new suspense to the fourth round.

In the Football Association Cup, low-level teams can choose their home court first, and the use of foreign aid by Chinese Super League teams is also restricted, which narrows the strength gap between teams of different levels. On the 23rd, Chengdu Rongcheng challenged Chongqing Tongliang Dragons in an away game. This “Sichuan-Chongqing Derby” received high attention. In the end, the two sides scored a goalless draw in regular time, and the “leader” in the South Division of China Second Division eliminated Chengdu Rongcheng, which is temporarily third in the Super League standings, 4:2 through a penalty shootout. Chongqing Tonglianglong swept Shijiazhuang Kungfu 3:0 in the second round, showing its “dark horse” appearance.

On the 25th, Nantong Haimen Kediyuan, who was also playing in the Second Division, played at home. They drew with the Shenzhen team 1:1 in regular time and eliminated their opponents with a total score of 6:5 through a penalty shootout. According to the schedule, the two teams in the second round will have a direct dialogue in the fourth round. No matter who wins, one team in the second team will advance to the quarterfinals.

On the 23rd, the Chinese First Team Qingdao West Coast defeated the Cangzhou Lions 2:1 with the goals of Tian Yong and Guo Yi. Qingdao West Coast currently ranks second in the China League One standings, and the two fronts go hand in hand, showing impressive strength.

In addition to the emergence of three “dark horses”, there are many new coaches in this round of the FA Cup. Under the leadership of new coach Suarez, Beijing Guoan defeated Zibo Qisheng 1-0 away. Takahata led the three towns of Wuhan to a 5:1 victory over Lushan in Jiangxi, recreating the powerful offensive firepower of the defending champion of the Chinese Super League. Nantong Zhiyun defeated Heilongjiang Bingcheng 3:0 under the command of Barcelona star Gabriel Garcia.

According to the schedule, the fourth round will start on July 25, and a single elimination system will still be adopted. The specific matchups are: Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs. Shanghai Haigang, Dalianers vs. Henan Team, Qingdao West Coast vs. Beijing Guoan, Meizhou Hakka vs. Shandong Taishan, Nantong Zhiyun vs. Wuhan Three Towns, Qingdao Manatee vs. Changchun Yatai, Shanghai Shenhua vs. Zhejiang The team, Chongqing Tonglianglong and Nantong Haimenke have a relationship.

Outside the stadium, the FA Cup “Seed Project” public welfare activity continued. This round has entered the three competition areas of Suzhou, Chongqing and Harbin. While donating football to the primary schools in the competition area, the participating players also interacted with the primary school students.

