Summer Fun: Encouraging Children’s Physical Exercise for a Healthy and Happy Summer Vacation

by admin

Title: Encouraging Physical Exercise for Children During Summer Vacation

“Running in the sun, sweating on the sports field, and physical exercise add fun to children’s summer life and help young people grow up healthily and happily. Get your kids moving this summer!” states the ‘People’s Daily’ in their latest report.

As summer vacation is in full swing, the popularity of camp tours has soared. Children are engaging in various sports activities such as football, archery, and Frisbee to unwind and rejuvenate both their bodies and minds. With an increasing number of children joining in on the playground fun, the importance of physical exercise during the summer break has taken center stage.

In line with the “double reduction” policy, prioritizing health in education has gradually become a consensus. To reinforce student’s physical exercise and enhance their fitness, the “Bright Action Work Plan for Prevention and Control of Myopia in Children and Adolescents (2021-2025)” has emphasized the implementation of a sports homework system during winter and summer vacations. Many children now have tailor-made physical education assignments with specific guidance on what and how to practice. Parents, too, are adopting an evolving educational approach, opting to select physical education courses for their children during the holidays or participating in sports activities alongside them.

The current generation of teenagers has an extensive array of sports options available to them. In addition to traditional sports such as swimming, basketball, and running, niche activities like Frisbee, flag football, paddle boarding, and rock climbing are gaining popularity. Parents have been pleasantly surprised to witness considerable improvements in their children’s physical fitness and see them become more cheerful individuals as a result of regular exercise.

Efforts are being made to ensure children feel more at ease while undertaking physical activities during the summer. Schools in Shanghai, Xiamen, and other cities are increasingly opening up their sports facilities to the public, including teenagers, providing them with access to fitness amenities. Some cities, such as Shenyang, have taken it a step further by offering free gymnasium access and organizing public welfare classes to encourage youth participation in physical exercise. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports has also issued a “Warning Reminder on Safely Participating in Off-School Sports Training Activities,” aiming to assist parents in selecting safe and beneficial off-campus athletic programs for their children.

Summing it up, engaging in physical exercise, whether it be running under the sun or playing sports on the field, not only adds excitement to children’s summer experiences but also contributes to their healthy and happy development. This summer, let’s ensure our kids stay active!

“People’s Daily” (version 15, July 6, 2023)

