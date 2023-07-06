Assessing the Impact of ‘Happy Friday’ Experience Coupons on Consumption Boost Year in Yangzhou

Yangzhou Boosts Consumption with “Happy Friday” Experience Coupons

Yangzhou, China – In an effort to stimulate consumption and boost consumer confidence, the Ministry of Commerce has designated 2023 as the “Consumption Boost Year.” As part of this initiative, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce in Yangzhou began issuing “Happy Friday” experience coupons on March 10th of this year. These coupons have been a hit among citizens, bringing real benefits and savings to those who participate.

The “Happy Friday” experience coupons cover a wide range of services, including food, hairdressing, bathing, shopping, and more. Citizens who have taken advantage of these coupons have reported that they offer significant discounts, making it more affordable to enjoy various services in Yangzhou.

Mr. Zhu, a citizen who frequently grabs these coupons, shared his experience with the reporter. “I have grabbed a total of 5 experience coupons, which allowed me to enjoy discounts at popular establishments such as Shidingxiang Hot Pot, Violet Hair Salon, Bixiangju Snacks, and Zhu Xiaole Lobster. The coupons are generally more affordable, making it a great way to save money while enjoying these services.”

Many citizens have embraced the “Happy Friday” experience coupons and eagerly participate in the coupon-grabbing activities each week. Ms. Jiang, another citizen, mentioned that she and her colleagues remind each other to grab the coupons every Friday. Even though their consumption amounts often exceed the discount range of the coupons, they still save a significant amount of money.

The impact of these coupons extends beyond individual savings. Participating merchants have reported a noticeable increase in new customers, thanks to the “Happy Friday” initiative. Lu Qin Foot Art, a pedicure and massage establishment, saw a significant increase in visits from young people since the launch of the coupons. “The coupons allow more young people to experience Yangzhou Pedicure Knife. They may not necessarily have a need for pedicures, but they develop a new understanding of foot massage and foot care services through the experience,” said a representative from the establishment.

Violet Hairdressing Salon also experienced a similar influx of new customers. The salon witnessed many young adults, especially those from the post-90s generation, visiting to experience traditional Yangzhou hairdressing skills. The participation of these new customers has invigorated the stores and brought new energy to the businesses.

To date, the “Happy Friday” experience coupons have been issued 18 times, with over 200 merchants participating. These merchants span various sectors, including food, accommodation, hairdressing, bathing, foot therapy, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The high write-off rate of the coupons, at 92%, indicates that citizens recognize and appreciate the benefits and value brought by these coupons.

The Municipal Bureau of Commerce is committed to continuously enhancing the “Happy Friday” initiative and discovering new flavors of the city for citizens and tourists. In July, the Bureau announced a new list of participating merchants, generating excitement among citizens. The goal is to offer a more diversified range of discounts to meet the needs of different consumer groups and further stimulate consumption in Yangzhou.

The “Happy Friday” experience coupons are released via the WeChat public account of “Yangzhou Business” every Friday at 9 a.m. Citizens can grab the coupons through the designated link starting from 10 a.m. Successful collection results in the coupons being displayed in the “My Tickets” section of the “CCB Life” app. These coupons can then be presented at participating merchants to enjoy the discounts. The coupons mainly cover catering, accommodation, beauty salons, bath and foot therapy, supermarkets, convenience stores, and more.

As Yangzhou continues to make efforts in boosting consumption, citizens and tourists can look forward to more exciting promotions and discounts through the “Happy Friday” experience coupons.

Reporter: Tu Mingjuan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

