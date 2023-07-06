First Cuban Beer ‘Parranda’ Now Available in Havana Market

Title: New Cuban Beer “Parranda” Hits Shelves in Havana

The much-awaited beer brand, Parranda, has finally made its debut in the Cuban market. The announcement was shared on the brand’s official Facebook page earlier this week, revealing its availability at a shop by MLC in Havana.

The brand proudly stated, “The first parranderos. You can now buy our beer in the 3rd and 70 market. The wait is over, now we are ready for the Parranda!” This news garnered significant attention from interested consumers, who questioned the beer’s pricing. The brand responded, stating that it is being sold at 1.20 CUC for a 500 ml bottle and 2.95 CUC for a 1.5 L bottle. Additionally, they assured customers that distribution would progressively expand to all provinces in the country.

For the time being, Parranda beer is exclusively available at the MLC shopping center in the Playa municipality of Havana. However, the brand assured consumers that they are working on making it accessible in various sales channels such as bars, restaurants, and cafeterias. The prices in national currency will depend on the selected channel.

In response to customer feedback, Parranda beer also announced its plans to make its way to Remedios, a city renowned for its parrandas, a traditional Cuban festival.

Pictures and videos shared on social media last May by former Cuban volleyball player, Alain Rock, showcased the newly built factory for Parranda beer. Located in the Mariel Port Development Zone in the province of Artemisa, these state-of-the-art facilities are sponsored and developed by the Swinkels Brewers Spain Bavaria family. Alain Rock expressed his confidence in the beer’s success, as it has an alcohol content of 4.8% and bears resemblance to the popular Cristal beer.

Participating in the promotion of Cuban products, Alain Rock has been associated with brands such as Havana Club and Habanos SA. The addition of Parranda beer to his repertoire further expands his involvement in endorsing Cuban products.

The launch of the Parranda beer comes at a time when domestically produced beers face shortages in Cuba. The government had previously announced plans to establish the Fábrica Cervecería Cubana SA in the second quarter of 2023. This joint venture between Cuba Ron and the Swinkels family, recognized on the island for their Bavaria and Hollandia line, involved an investment of over $100 million. The facility will not only produce Parranda beer but also other alcoholic and non-alcoholic malt-based beverages and energy drinks.

Parranda beer aims to meet the unsatisfied demand for quality beer in Cuba, providing a culturally Cuban product. In line with this spirit, the beer’s PET (polyethylene terephthalate) packaging in 0.5-liter and 1.5-liter bottles allows for convenient consumption and recapping.

Named after the lively and exciting parrandas, which are part of Cuba’s cultural heritage, Parranda beer seeks to bring people and families together by offering refreshing and enjoyable experiences.

With the introduction of Parranda, Cubans can now raise a glass to a new era of locally produced beer, promising to delight individuals and embrace their cultural traditions.

