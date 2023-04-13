If you like them excursions in nature in trekking boots or on a roped team, in the summer of 2023, mountain enthusiasts and nature lovers will once again be thrilled by the numerous new offers and attractions in Tyrol. These include long-distance itineraries on the Glocknerkrone, scenic hikes and attractions in natural areas to be discovered.

Trekking, cycling and climbing: what’s new for summer in Tyrol in 2023

Here is an overview of the new highlights in Tyrol for nature hikers.

The “Glocknerkrone”: new long-distance trail in East Tyrol

The “Glocknerkrone”, the new long-distance hiking trail in East Tyrol, winds its way in six stages along the most impressive peaks of the southern slope of the Glockner. With 65.6 kilometers in length and 3,737 meters of ascent, hikers enter in close contact with the Alpine cultural landscape and the Hohe Tauern National Park with its pristine peaks. The tour, classified as medium difficulty, starts in Matrei in Osttirol and leads in six stages to Kals am Großglockner. You spend the night in the jewels of the refuges of Kals, such as the Sudetendeutsche Hütte, the Kalser Tauernhaus or the Lucknerhütte.

The “Tiroler Silberpfad”: new long-distance hiking trail in the Silberregion Karwendel

As a ring tour, the Tyrolean Silver Trail (“Tiroler Silberpfad”) makes a complete circuit of the Inntal valley. All twelve municipalities of the Silberregion Karwendel are covered. The starting point is the Jenbach train station, from where you continue for five days at medium altitude through the Karwendel mountains and the Tux pre-Alps. The excursion with easy to medium difficulty it is particularly fun thanks to the many attractions along the way. The history of the region unfolds along the entire route. Some individual stages are also suitable for families. During the 86-kilometre tour, hikers total around 3,360 meters of altitude difference in ascent. There are many places to stop and stay overnight.

Top of Alpbachtal: new viewing platform with 360° view

The renowned Norwegian architecture studio Snøhetta, based in Innsbruck, signs the new viewing platform in the Alpbachtal valley: The “Top of Alpbachtal” is a 13 meter high viewing tower at the mountain station of the Hornbahn 2000 cable car. With a large viewing window inside and a 360° viewing platform, visitors will have a unique view. In keeping with the tradition of the Alpbachtal valley, the tower is made of wood and clad with handmade shingles. The interior is inspired by an architecturally reinterpreted Tyrolean Stube. In summer 2023 interested parties will be able to visit the new viewing platform on guided tours or individual excursions.

60° anniversario: riserva naturale Kaisergebirge and Kaiserlift Kufstein

The Kaisergebirge mountains are one nature reserve since 1963 and the popular hiking area between the Zahmer Kaiser and the Wilder Kaiser celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Hiking enthusiasts, families and mountaineering enthusiasts appreciate the untouched nature, which can be easily reached with the Kaiserlift chairlift. With the start of the summer season on 29 April 2023, the jubilee year will also kick off. Visitors will therefore be able to attend small workshops and lectures in the Kaisergebirge mountains during the summer. The aim is to raise awareness and provide information on the nature reserve.

“BergWaldWeg Penken”: scenic excursion to Mayrhofen

The new “BergWaldWeg” path on the Penken leads along 4.7 kilometers from the top station of the Penkenbahn cable car to the middle station of the Finkenberger Almbahnen. During the approximately one and a half hour walk, hikers can enjoy the idyllic landscape and the unique view of the Ahorn mountain opposite and on the Stilluptal valley. Those who want to extend the tour a bit can take the Finkenberger Almbahn up to the Penkenjoch and walk the PanoramaRundWeg Penken back to the Penken telemix. From there you return to the starting point. Alternatively, the bus takes hikers back to Mayrhofen from the valley station of the Finkenberger Almbahn.

Hahnenkamm mountain world: new offerta senza barriere in the Reutte nature park region

Since spring 2023, the tourism offer of the Reutte nature park region will be enriched with a new facet. The circular trail on the crest of the dam of the new alpine lake will be accessible without barriers, as will the rhododendron garden below the mountain station. Thanks to new paths, visitors can access the reborn Alpine garden even with a wheelchair or pram. After the expansion of the Alpenrosenweg path from the Höfener Alm to the Lechaschauer Alm, the Bergwelt Hahnenkamm has taken further steps in its general accessibility concept.

More offers for hikers

Seefeld Region – the Tyrolean Plateau: new panorama trail around the parish hill of Seefeld with a view of the region and the surrounding mountains from the Hohe Munde to the Karwendel Nature Park.

Ötztal: new hiking trail from the Gampe Alm to Hochsölden, parallel to the Gahe Line of the Bike Republic Sölden.

Ötztal: New rest areas and viewing platforms with photo point and view of the Rotmoos waterfall in Gurgl.

Pitztal: new panorama hiking trail with wonderful views from the Sechszeiger to the Hochzeiger.

Stubai: new observation point at the Mischbach waterfall consisting of a wooden viewing platform and view of the waterfall.

Tyrolean Oberland: new panorama trail under the flowing stream in the Anton-Renk and Stalanz area with views of the mountains and the waterfall.

