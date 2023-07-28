Home » the Italians in the race – breaking latest news
the Italians in the race – breaking latest news

by admin
by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

Italians in the race and where to see them: Quadarella in the final of the 800m, Benedetta Pilato in the 50m breaststroke, the only race leading to Fukuoka, Thomas Ceccon returns to the water with the 50m backstroke. The 1500m without Paltrinieri and the 4x100m mixed men’s and women’s style relay

Italy’s medal hopes are on Simona Quadarella’s shoulders (lighter after the silver medal in the 1500s), who finds herself facing the usual Ledecky phenomenon but aiming for the podium.

We see again Benedetta Pilato who at these World Championships will only swim the 50m breaststroke, of which she still holds the world record, set two years ago at the European Championships in Budapest. A year full of things for the eighteen year old from Taranto, coming of age, in fact, the driving licence, the high school diploma, but also many physical problems to overcome which made her put swimming a bit in the background. Thomas Ceccon is back in the water: the Italian Phelps (although he doesn’t like to be defined like that) after the gold in the 5th butterfly and the silver in the 100m backstroke (in addition to the silver in the 4x100m relay), tries to broaden his medal collection with 50 back. There are the 1500m without Gregorio Paltrinieri (but with Luca De Tullio) and the 4x100m men’s and women’s style relay together, where Italy has good expectations.

Where to see them

All the matches will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Rai Due, Rai Sport +HD and for a fee on Sky Sport Summer. Heats at 3.30 am Italian (10.30 am local), semi-finals and finals from 1 pm in Italy (8 pm in Japan).

Batteries from 3.30

50 freestyle D

Clare Tarantino
50 back U

Thomas Ceccon
50 wound D

Blessed Pilate
Anita Bottazzo
4×100 stile libero mixed

Italia
1500 U freestyle

Luca De Tullius

Semi-finals and finals from 1pm

50 butterfly D final

no Italian
50 freestyle U final

no Italian
50 freestyle D semifinal


50 wound D semi-finals


100 butterfly The final

no Italian
200 back D final

no Italian
50 back The semi-final

800 freestyle D final
square
4×100 stile libero mixed

July 28, 2023

© breaking latest news

