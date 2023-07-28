Udinese – Tomorrow the last match will be played in Austria / The review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. The club has a great desire to make a difference on the playing field and is preparing for the match to be held tomorrow afternoon. A truly open challenge against a team that in a month and a half will make their debut in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The team that will oppose Udinese is the Union Berlin. A company that during the last five years has exploded in a sensational way starting from the second German series and reaching the top European competition. A truly enviable journey from all points of view. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

