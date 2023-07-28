Leonardo confirms the 2023 objectives after the data of the first six months

Leonardo, big Italian defense, closed the first semester 2023 con revenues up by 4.8% (6.4% compared to the Adjusted figure) to 6,894 million euros, in particular in the aeronautics business, thanks also to the significant recovery in Aerostructures (+40% compared to the first half of 2022). L’EBITA rose by 2.9% to 430 million euros, while theNet income it dropped to 208 million euro (-22.1%).

An improvement of 46% (47% compared to the Adjusted figure), the Free Operating Cash Flow of the semester, with a consequent positive impact on theNet Debt of the Group, down by 25% compared to the first half of 2022 to 3,637 million euros.

The orders recorded an increase of 18.9% (rising to 21.4% compared to the first half of 2022 Adjusted) to 8,691 million euros, driven in particular by the Helicopters and Electronics business. The Order Portfolio record at around 40 billion euro, with book to bill of around 1.3x.

“The 2023 half-year shows a clear improvement in orders, revenues, FOCF and debt – declared theCEO Roberto Cingolani – The company is proving to be solid and the results are promising, also prospectively. We are in one phase of preparation of the new Business Plan which will see the light at the beginning of next year. The pillars are the consolidation of the Core Business with a particular focus on defense products and the expansion to new initiatives, with the strengthening of the fastest growing sectors, such as Space and Cybersecurity. We will give a renewed impetus to the digitization of our entire product portfolio to further increase our competitiveness on all markets, in Italy and abroad”.

In consideration of the results obtained in the first half of 2023 and the expectations for the subsequent ones, Leonardo confirms the Guidance for the entire year formulated when preparing the financial statements as at 31 December 2022. (Teleborsa)