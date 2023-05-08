Sun Jiajun breaks Asian record in men’s 50m breaststroke-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

Original title: Sun Jiajun breaks Asian record in men’s 50m breaststroke

China News Agency, Hangzhou, May 6th. On the 6th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” National Swimming Championship held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang ushered in the final day. In the men’s 50-meter breaststroke competition held that night, Sun Jiajun broke the Asian record and won the championship with a time of 26.61 seconds.

The previous Asian record in the men’s 50m breaststroke event was 26.63 seconds set by Chinese player Qin Haiyang. In the competition that night, Qin Haiyang took second place in 26.72 seconds, and Yan Zibei won the bronze medal in 27.09 seconds.

Sun Jiajun, who won the gold medal, also participated in the butterfly and breaststroke in this competition. In the previous few days of competition, he has won the men’s 50m butterfly championship, the 100m butterfly runner-up and the 100m breaststroke third place.

On the 6th, the figure worthy of attention is also the famous player Xu Jiayu. That night was also Xu Jiayu’s first appearance in the men’s 200m backstroke final after his return. He won the championship with a time of 1:56.33, which is also the second best result in the world this year. During the event, Xu Jiayu played steadily and won three backstroke gold medals in the 50m, 100m, and 200m.

On the closing day, many players performed well. The 19-year-old Pan Zhanle, who previously broke the Asian record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, won the gold medal in the men’s 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:46.40. Guangdong player Chen Jun’er won the men’s 200-meter butterfly championship with a time of 1:54.16, which broke the national record of 1:54.35 set by famous swimmer Wu Peng in 2008. Zhang Yufei won the women’s 50-meter butterfly championship in 25.47 seconds. She also won the three butterfly championships in this National Swimming Championship. (Qian Chenfei)

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0507/c1012-32680421.html

