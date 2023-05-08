Home » Nintendo reminds that the download version of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom” has a capacity of 16.3GB, remember to leave space | 4Gamers
Nintendo reminds that the download version of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom" has a capacity of 16.3GB, remember to leave space

Nintendo reminds that the download version of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom" has a capacity of 16.3GB, remember to leave space

The countdown to the release of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” on May 12 has entered. Nintendo confirmed today (8) that the full version of the game requires 16.3GB of hardware space.

For players who purchase the download version, be sure to reserve more than 16.3GB of space in the hardware storage space of the Nintendo Switch console. If the usable capacity is insufficient, you can confirm or delete the data in the console “Settings” > “Data Management” to free up space.

Or buy a microSD memory card to carry data and find a way to “squeeze” more space. Players can choose microSD memory card (maximum capacity 2GB), microSDHC memory card (capacity 4GB~32GB), microSDXC memory card (capacity 64GB~2TB).

For more information on mobile software (web link) and memory card purchase methods (web link), you can confirm on Nintendo Taiwan official website.

