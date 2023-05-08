Home » Four-year-old rescued from falling at Hallstatt’s Salzberg
News

Four-year-old rescued from falling at Hallstatt’s Salzberg

by admin
Four-year-old rescued from falling at Hallstatt’s Salzberg

A family with four children took the cable car up the Salzberg in Hallstatt on Sunday to hike a little in the high valley and enjoy the view. Arriving at the “Miners’ House”, the couple’s four-year-old son turned around in a brief unsupervised moment and returned to the mountain station of the cable car.

There he climbed behind the building in the direction of the steep drop down to the avalanche barriers. This area is clearly visible from the ascending cable car. As a result, a young woman and her companion realized that the infant was apparently in serious trouble. The child was already hanging on a boulder under the second avalanche barrier and was unable to move forwards or backwards.

The four-year-old climbed over steep terrain to the avalanche barriers right next to the cable car.
Image: Hallstatt Mountain Rescue

The woman and her companion immediately informed a cable car employee, who made an emergency call and stopped the cable car operation. In the meantime, the two observers climbed down about 30 meters to the boy and took him to a slightly higher avalanche barrier.

There they waited for the rescue team, who arrived a short time later. They were finally brought back to safe terrain by the Hallstatt mountain rescue service and an alpine policeman after a rope railing had been set up. All remained unharmed.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

The hearing on the Supreme Court Practice and...

The hate narratives | The New Century

Xi Jinping Meets with Representatives of the 10th...

The new »Water« theme week has started |...

Andy Murray wins first title since 2019

The harsh images captured by the Hostile Zone...

Stone Age heritage from the surface of a...

Billboard honored Shakira as the Woman of the...

Glory to another door of Cesar

Xi Jinping will host the China-Central Asia Summit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy