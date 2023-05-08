Home » James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Will Join DC’s New Superman Movie ‘Superman: Legacy’
James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Will Join DC’s New Superman Movie ‘Superman: Legacy’

James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Will Join DC’s New Superman Movie ‘Superman: Legacy’

James Gunn’s last Marvel directed work, MCU’s fifth phase masterpiece “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Joined in personally directing DC’s new Superman movie “Superman: Legacy”.

James Gunn previously switched to the DC camp to direct “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker”. At that time, many familiar actors joined DC, including Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, Stephen Blackehart and his younger brother Sean Gunn; now returning to Marvel to direct “Guardians” of the Galaxy Vol. 3″, and Pete Davidson has also been confirmed to join the film.

It has not yet been confirmed which “Guardians of the Galaxy” actors will join “Superman: Legacy”, but James Gunn increased the number and announced that Krypto the Superdog will appear in this film, readers may wish to stay tuned.

