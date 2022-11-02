Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Autumn and winter styling is too monotonous? If you don’t want to drown yourself in the sea of ​​people, how to concave shape? What is affordable and practical to buy?

If you have these troubles, then you probably need this – a sweater chain!

Because the styles of autumn and winter are not as rich as spring and summer, and the colors are relatively simple, the sweater chain is the one that can play the finishing touch!

Even if it is a dull and monotonous shape, with the right sweater chain, the whole set of Look will be more fashionable. Take a look at the demonstrations of celebrities and bloggers and you will know~

Like Ken Bean, pairing a stitched pearl necklace with a checkerboard sweater can simply enhance the sense of sophistication.

Good sister Bella’s lotus root pink off-the-shoulder sweater is too gentle. The exposed collarbone is embellished with thin necklaces, which is more delicate and enriches the shape.

Sister-in-law Rosie’s love for big gold chains is obvious to all. The gray sweater is decorated with gold chain necklaces. Does it brighten it a lot?

If you want to be more restrained, you can choose a small gold coin necklace like Joy Park Xiurong, which is low-key and unassuming, just to set off the elegant temperament.

Korean blogger feve_r also likes to use small and delicate necklaces with sweaters. Does the embellishment of pearl necklaces make you more gentle?

Sweater chains are a must-have item in autumn and winter that fashionistas will never miss. Of course, there are many types to choose from. The editor found the most and most recommended ones to keep you fashionable!

As gentle as the warm autumn sun – pendant necklace

It is said that French women look good in knitted sweaters, but don’t ignore the role of sweater chains.

They don’t like exaggerated styles, and all accessories must be small and small, so as to give people a casual beauty.

French blogger Camille is a practitioner of this dressing philosophy.

She can embellish any style of knitted sweater with a sweater chain. The round neck olive green sweater is paired with a thin pendant necklace. The metallic luster of the necklace lights up the dark outfit.

The V-neck sweater modifies the neck line vertically, and the free visual center of gravity is filled by the pendant necklace, and the small love pendant is just right.

The golden pendant necklace has a retro atmosphere, and it is matched with a red sweater, which makes the retro literary style more intense.

The length of the pendant necklace can also be adjusted. If the neck line is more beautiful, the length of the collarbone chain will appear more delicate and feminine.

Neat and neat – chain necklace

The big gold chain that Rapper must have is actually a fashionable dress-up secret, because it has enough weight, it matches the sense of volume of a thick sweater, and it perfectly balances publicity and texture.

The chain necklace feels cool, with a simple sweater and jeans, it is casual and handsome. Of course, you can also play a mix and match, finishing with gorgeous high heels to create a sense of contrast.

The chain necklace can also take the elegant route. Use it with a low-key sweater in black, white and gray, and the overall look will be more textured. The black and gold color scheme is simply yyds.

Turtleneck sweaters are suitable for wearing exaggerated necklaces, chain necklaces are good. The necklace gives some room for a tall, tight neckline without making the neck look short.

The visual effect of stacking chain necklaces will be more gorgeous, because the whole body is a uniform brown look, so the golden chain necklaces do not feel heavy and abrupt when stacked.

A must-have for old money – pearl necklace

The pearl necklace and sweater are also very suitable. The natural luster on its surface contrasts with the sweater. Whether it is long or short, it is very suitable for an old-fashioned temperament sister.

If it is a Polo collar sweater with a larger neckline, a pearl chocker on the neck will enrich the shape and make the overall temperament more elegant.

Long pearl necklaces will be more gorgeous and grand. And there are many ways to wear it, you can tie it or wear it in a few circles, there is too much room for DIY.

Pearl necklaces and other golden necklaces can also be stacked together, pay attention to the layering of one long and one short. Pairing it with a macaron-colored sweater will have a very Korean atmosphere.

