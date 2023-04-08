Hello, this is Toyota!

Cherry blossom season has arrived. It seems that flowering started in Tokyo this year. Since the flowering speed is fast, it will be scattered by the time this blog is posted. Let’s feel a lot of cherry blossoms in the middle of the day,,.

Recently, I succeeded in making the oyakodon portion of oyakodon. I thought it would be difficult to make on my own, but it was surprisingly quick and I’m sure it will be repeated. However, there was a little too much sugar, so I’ll be careful about that next time!

And here is the work report. NTV’s April new Wednesday drama “Isn’t that a ripoff? ]will appear as Ikuya Kubochi!

The office set is extremely gorgeous, and I am still a little skeptical as to whether the company really exists.smile

It starts at 22:00 on April 12th. thank you!

